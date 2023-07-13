Farmers congregate in Bandon ahead of the "Save our Derogation" rally.

The three regions of Cork Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) are joining forces to hold a 'Save our derogation' rally in Bandon on Thursday evening.

Aiming to highlight the impact the proposed reduction to 220kg organic N/ha will have on the rural economy in Cork, farmers gathered at Bandon Co-op's premises to show their support for maintaining the nitrates derogation at present levels and air their concerns to both the Government and the European Commission.

A large crowd has turned out in support of the Cork @IFAmedia "Save our Derogation" rally in Bandon this evening. pic.twitter.com/GWhZ4bGxKi — Irish Farmers Journal (@farmersjournal) July 13, 2023

In Cork, over 1,000 farmers have attended a Cork @IFAmedia "Save our Derogation" rally in Bandon. pic.twitter.com/l1fclTOcom — Irish Farmers Journal (@farmersjournal) July 13, 2023

Prior to this, a convoy of support comprising of tractors and trucks from various agri businesses in the county made their way through the town to the rally point.

Farmers gather ahead of a "Save our Derogation" rally in Bandon, Co Cork this evening, organised by Cork IFA. pic.twitter.com/UX2cbYHjgR — Irish Farmers Journal (@farmersjournal) July 13, 2023

Ahead of the protest, Cork Central IFA chair Conor O'Leary told the Irish Farmers Journal: "For 15 years, we've spent on everything the experts have asked of us ... this is the first time we're facing a regulation that reduces our capacity to repay."

West Cork chair Donal O'Donavan said: "Agriculture is the main driver of the rural economy in the Bandon catchment area. We must maintain the derogation at 250 to ensure the economic survival of all farmers and businesses into the future."