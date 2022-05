It is expected that the farms will be available either as partnership or 15-year lease. \ Patrick Browne

What do Dublin buses and Cork farms have in common? Well, you wait ages for one to come along and then two of them come together. I’m told two large dairy farms in east Cork are set to come on to the lease market in the next few weeks.

Both farms are owned by the Crimmins family, with room for up to 700 cows on each farm and are fully set up with rotary parlours, cubicles and so on. It’s expected that the farms will attract interest from far and wide.