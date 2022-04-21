Dave Moloney from Co Cork has been named the 2021 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year.

Moloney hails from Bandon and is farming drystock at home, where he is in the process of building a new slatted unit, developing the farm's machinery aspects while also juggling an off-farm job.

Moloney completed the Level 6 Specific Purpose Certificate in Farming at the Teagasc education centre in Macroom.

"We buy calves off dairy herds and take them all the way to the factory.

"I'm also in the process of doing a slatted unit. It's not quite finished yet, but we'll get there hopefully by the end of the summer," he said in an interview with the Irish Farmers Journal.

The awards were presented by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in Dublin on Thursday 21 April 2022.

Moloney was awarded with the Drystock Student Category Award, before being named as the Overall Teagasc/FBD Student of the year.

"I didn't think I'd be the national winner, but it's a great surprise and a great shock," Moloney said.

Other winners

Maria Keane from Co Offaly, who completed the Specific Purpose Certificate in Farming at Gurteen Agricultural College, was presented with the Dairy Student Category Award.

Dominic White, from Co Limerick, studied for the level 6 Advanced certificate in Equine Breeding - Stud Management in Kildalton College, and received the Land based Enterprises Category Award.

Minister McConalogue congratulated all of the 18 finalists: “Having young, dynamic, enthused and, most importantly, educated farmers is critical for Irish agriculture to continue to grow and to prosper. I am very pleased to be speaking with you this morning for this very important event in the education calendar, the presentation of the Teagasc 2021 Student of the Year Awards sponsored by FBD.

"I would congratulate all of the finalists on their brilliant achievement. It is a proud day for them and their families to be recognised for their education achievements. This is a dynamic and exciting sector and it is a vital part of our balanced economy and the farmers graduating today will lead us through the next generation of sustainable growth.”

Finalists

The other finalists in the competition were:

Sean Óg McCormack, Dunsany, Co Meath.

Brennus Voarino, Cape Clear Island, Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Jack Hickey, Freshford, Co Kilkenny.

Cliona Beirne, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon.

Tommy Dillane, Ardagh, Co Limerick.

Liam Higgins, Watergrasshill, Co Cork.

Donal O'Sullivan, Killarney, Co Kerry.

Ronan McKenna, Trim, Co Meath.

John Hughes, Shrule, Co Mayo.

Rachel Irwin, Calry, Sligo.

Rachelle Kennedy, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

April Fitzpatrick, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow.

Francis Hewitson, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Peter Kelleher, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Philip Shortall, Ballyouskill, Attanagh, Co Laois.

Chief executive of FBD Insurance Tomás O Midheach said: ”These finalists are wonderful representatives for Irish agriculture and, as such, we can be sure that the future of Irish farming is safe in their hands.

“On behalf of everyone at FBD, I would like to congratulate the finalists on their achievements and wish them all the very best in their future farming careers.”

Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy said: “In 2021, over 3,500 students successfully completed training with Teagasc and were awarded a QQI certificate from across our colleges and regional education centres.

“The 18 students recognised through these awards will be the leaders in Irish agriculture in the future. I wish them well in their careers.”