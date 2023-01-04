Cork man Seán O’Brien has been elected chair of Dairygold Co-Operative Society.

O’Brien, from Midleton, was first elected to the Dairygold board in December 2020 and has been a member of the co-op’s East Cork regional committee since 2005 and general committee since 2010.

A Nuffield scholar, he holds a diploma in corporate direction (food business), a business degree from University College Cork (UCC). He also recently completed the Dairygold sustainability training programme.

O’Brien succeeds John O’Gorman, who served as Dairygold chair for the past five years and recently stepped down having served the maximum term permitted on the board.

‘Continued success’

Speaking after his election O’Brien described Dairygold as an “outstanding co-operative with a true commitment to its member shareholders”.

“I look forward to working closely with the board, chief executive Conor Galvin, staff and Dairygold’s members,” he said.

The new chair paid tribute to O’Gorman who he said served with “great leadership and stewardship over the past five years”.

“Dairygold has had a remarkable period of growth and development that has supported our members to realise their on-farm ambitions. I look forward to working together with the board and management of Dairygold to contribute to Dairygold’s continued success”.