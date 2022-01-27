Cork Marts has received planning permission for a 43-unit residential development close to its mart premises in Bandon. / Michael Mc Laughlin

The development will be constructed on a 6ha site across the road from the mart in Bandon.

A dwelling known as 'mart house' will be demolished and 21 two-bed ground floor apartments, 21 three-bed duplex apartments and one single-storey two-bedroom unit will be built in its place.

This follows the completion of 42 houses in 2020 which were then handed over to an approved housing body.

This prompted the mart group to consider similar projects within its own land portfolio.

Alternative sites

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Cork Marts CEO Seán O’Sullivan said: “After the Midleton development was complete, we began looking at alternative sites.

"We had a house with a field that had little agricultural value across the road from our mart in Bandon, so we commenced doing feasibility studies and having pre-planning meetings."

As the land in question was in an area zoned for business development, a material contravention was necessary. For this to happen, a vote by county councillors was required.

O’Sullivan added: “The zoning wasn’t initially suitable but Cork County Council were receptive to our proposal. This necessitated a very long and detailed planning process.

"Ultimately, the material contravention was passed by a full sitting of the council back in December and the development got the go ahead.

"We will engage again with the same approved housing body with a view to putting a development agreement in place for this site.”