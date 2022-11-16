This 2003 New Holland TM140 has 5,100 hours on the clock.

A farm machinery auction has been scheduled to take place tomorrow, Thursday 17 November at 6pm at Corrin Event Centre, Co Cork.

The auction is being hosted by Cork Marts and includes a special clearance sale of farm machinery on behalf of local farmer who has sadly passed away. The auction will take place via the MartEye app.

Lots included in the special entry include a 2021 New Holland T6.155 with just 400 hours on the clock and complete with a New Holland front loader, a 2017 New Holland L218 skid-steer loader, a 2,600gal Major galvanised slurry tanker and dribble bar. Also included in the sale is a tidy Lely Lotus 770 six-rotor tedder.

Other lots catalogued for the sale include a 2003 New Holland TM140 with 5,100 hours, 2009 New Holland T7040 with 10,100 hours, 2019 John Deere XUV865M Gator, 2017 Pottinger eight-rotor tedder, New Holland TS 115 SLE with 8,100 hours, Cross rear discharge muck spreader, 16t Chieftain dumper, Fleming MS100 side discharge muck spreader and a 2019 Major agitator.

Interested parties have the option to bid either via the app or ringside at the events centre in Corrin if preferred.

Lots can viewed Today Wednesday 16 November and on the day of the sale. Bidders can register either on the Mart Eye app or ringside on Thursday in advance of the sale. A €200 refundable deposit is required. For further information contact Cork Marts.

This 2003 New Holland TM140 has 5,100 hours on the clock.

This TS 115 SLE has 8,100 hours on the clock.

This 2021 New Holland T6.155 with 400 hours and front loader is part of a special entry.

This 2009 New Holland T7040 has 10,100 hours on the clock.

2019 John Deere XUV865M Gator.

This 2017 New Holland L218 skid steer is included as part of the special entry.

This 2600 Major galvanised tanker and dribble bar is also part of the special entry.

Cross rear-discharge muck spreader.

2017 Pottinger eight-rotor tedder.

An immaculate Lely Lotus tedder.