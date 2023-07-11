Cork Marts said it was very disappointed at the behaviour towards calves shown in the RTÉ footage. / Donal O'Leary

Cork Marts has said it will identify staff and third parties involved in what it called unacceptable and indefensible handling of calves and “take all actions deemed necessary to protect the welfare of animals presented to us for sale”.

The board and management of Cork Marts, which operates Cahir Mart, Bandon Mart, Corrin Mart and more, met to review the RTÉ programme on Tuesday morning.

Responding to the RTÉ Investigates programme, which detailed multiple breaches of calf handling rules, the company said: “We are very disappointed at the behaviour towards calves shown in the footage from our marts featured on this programme.

“These actions shown are certainly not acceptable and cannot be defended. It is contrary to our animal welfare policy.

'Disappointed'

“We are disappointed that this has happened, even if it is the exception rather than the norm.”

The company said it handles around 70,000 calves during the peak calf season from February to May, including designated separate calf sale days at some of its centres “in order to provide better accommodation and afford more attention to the calves”.

“Our staff undergo animal welfare and handling training as part of their induction and every three years thereafter.

“Mishandling or mistreatment of livestock, particularly of calves, is certainly not acceptable and is not in anyone’s interest. We will fully co-operate with the Department of Agriculture investigation as announced yesterday,” the company said.

“We will review the clips shown and address these issues with all staff. While it is not exactly clear from the footage shown, we will try to determine the dates and times shown and identify the staff and third parties involved,” it detailed.

“There will have to be a full review of calf handling operations. All staff will have to undergo further animal welfare handling training and we will take all actions deemed necessary to protect the welfare of animals presented to us for sale.”