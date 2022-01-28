The Macra members were ackowledged for the work they put into developing their local communities. \ Philip Doyle

Three women won the Macra na Feirme national leadership award on Thursday.

Macra Agricultural Skillnet recognised Emma Kate O'Dwyer (Co Waterford), Sarah Kelly (Co Offaly) and Caroline O Keeffe (Avondhu region, Co Cork) in on online event streamed on Facebook.

The awards were sponsored by ABP Food Group.

Congratulations to Emma Kate O’Dwyer from @waterfordmacra, Caroline O’Keeffe from @banteermacra & Sarah Kelly from @ferbanebanaghermacra who were crowned the 3 winners of the 2021 National Leadership Awards last night ?? #MacraNaFeirme #Macra #NationalLeadershipAwards #community pic.twitter.com/ybRW7iXbzU — Macra na Feirme (@MacranaFeirme) January 28, 2022

The purpose of the competition is to promote young leaders and acknowledge the volunteers in Macra and the work they put into developing their local communities.

Young leaders

The other three finalists for the award were Emma Hurley (Avondhu region, Co Cork), Fiona O'Leary, (Carbery region, Co Cork), Grainne McPhillips (Co Cavan).

Macra president John Keane said: “Every year we recognise leadership qualities in our members who have shown outstanding leadership.

“The ABP national leadership awards are a celebration of our members and the hard work and effort they put in. We are fortunate to have such great people at all levels of our organisation.”

Managing director of ABP Ireland, Kevin Cahill, said: “Macra has a proven record in producing people who have given outstanding service at community and national level and I have no doubt that this group of finalists will be no different.”

The final was hosted by Matt O’Keeffe, editor of Irish Farmers Monthly and former Macra president, with special guest speaker Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.