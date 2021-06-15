Well-known pedigree cattle auctioneer Denis Barrett recently signed up to the Irish Farmers Jounal's Martbids bidding platform.

Barrett's first sale using the platform will take place on Thursday 24 June on the farm of John O’Sullivan who runs the Lisduff pedigree Friesian herd in Whitechurch, Co Cork.

This will the first on-farm sale to utilise the Martbids app.

The sale itself, while planned to be all online, will now also allow a small number of ringside bidders following the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Cork offering

The sale will see 53 autumn 2020 and spring 2021 heifer calves and two bull calves go on offer. The Lisduff herd has a long-standing reputation for selling freshly-calved young cows in an on-farm sale in the autumn, but given the number of females born over the last two years, the decision was made to go for a young stock sale also. This marks the first sale of this kind on the farm in nearly 20 years.

Speaking about the upcoming sale Denis Barrett said: “There is a serious batch of young stock on offer. These are good strong calves with exceptional EBIs and pedigrees. All stock can also be exported for any UK or overseas bidders. This will be the first sale I’ve conducted using the Martbids system and I’m delighted to be associated with a brand such as the Irish Farmers Journal.”