St Brogan’s College, Bandon, Co Cork, is hosting a 30km tractor run on Sunday 17 October at 12.30pm.

Registration for the tractor run will begin at Bandon GAA pavilion at 11am.

The cost of entering is €20.

All monies raised will go towards funding for school sports facilities.

Starting at Bandon GAA pavilion, the tractor run will travel towards Clonakilty turning off at Old Chapel towards Timoleague.

They will continue on towards Gurandruig, turning left in the direction of the equine centre, before moving on to Baleyfield where they will turn left toward the Bandon-Kilbrittain Road.

The vintage tractors will then head for Bandon, while the modern section will go through Kilbrittain village. They will then travel towards Kilbrittain GAA pitch and from there to Ballinadee after turning left at Memorial Cross.

From the bridge in Ballinadee, the convoy will head for the Old Still by the cattle mart before returning to the GAA club again via the by-pass.