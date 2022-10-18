As the dust settles on what was a weekend to remember for all involved at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association (IAAA) autumn extravaganza in Thurles, we take a look back at some of the winners at the national championships.

Dreams certainly came true for Deirdre and Eustace Burke of the Clontead Aberdeen Angus Herd.

After securing their title as the all-Ireland champion medium herds competition winners on Saturday night for the second year in a row, the mother-and-son duo celebrated as their September 2021-born heifer, Clontead Mandy X363, a Rawburn Boss Hogg daughter claimed the title of the AXA supreme national calf show champion after already winning her class and the senior female championship title that morning.

The reserve supreme national calf show champion was awarded to another Cork herd, this time to Keith and Caroline Vickery for Carbery Venice, a February 2022-born bull calf sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg.

This catchy young bull secured the top spot in his class before going on to be tapped out as the junior male champion.

Caroline Vickery with Carbery Venice, junior male champion and reserve overall supreme calf champion.

Going back to the females, the title of reserve senior female champion was awarded to Jadam Lady Sandra X150, a September 2021-born heifer sired by HF Alcatraz for Enda Kearney, Co Clare.

Lady Sandra stood second to Clontead Mandy in the August- to September 2021-born heifer class before going on to be tapped out as the reserve senior female champion.

Junior female champion was awarded to Edgeworthstown Lady Henn Y058, a February 2022-born heifer sired by Lisduff Red Pepper R368 for Harold and Hazel Ferguson, Co Longford, after she took the top spot in the February to March 2022-born class. Reserve junior female champion went to Goulding Tribbie Y268, a January 2022-born calf sired by Clara Swanky for Michael Hannon from Co Galway.

Eoin and John Lynch and Alan Minihane withDroumdaniel Ultan, the senior male champion.

The top spot in the senior male championship was awarded to Eoin Lynch again from Co Cork with Droumdaniel Ultan, an August 2021-born bull sired by Westellen Black Bingo V865, who charmed his way.