The Dealer hears that not everyone in Cork was disappointed with the senior hurlers' heavy loss to Limerick in last Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

With the Moorepark open day just two weeks away, the last thing the Teagasc bosses want is a celebration-fuelled coronavirus surge putting the event in jeopardy.

It’s the first big in-person event that Teagasc is running during COVID-19 times, with the biennial event on over three days this year to better manage numbers.

Registration is essential and tickets go online on 6 September. Ireckon it’ll sell out quicker than Kylie in Croker.

As someone on the ball quipped to me this week, it’ll be the first time that Teagasc PR will be rounding down the number in attendance at a Moorepark open day.