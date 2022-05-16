Cormac Healy is to leave his role as senior director of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) for a senior role within Ibec's equivalent group for the drinks sector, Drinks Ireland, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

It is understood he will replace the current director of Drinks Ireland, Patricia Callan, who is leaving the role for a position with Financial Services Ireland.

Healy confirmed his departure from Ibec’s meat industry group on Monday.

He has been senior director of MII since July 2015 and is well known within the agricultural sector.

Experience

Prior to his leadership role with MII, Healy was director for Ibec’s equivalent dairy business group, Dairy Industry Ireland (DII).

Healy confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that there is no set timeline for his departure from MII and a replacement has not yet been announced.