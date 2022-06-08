The latest United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Crop Progress Report was published on 6 June 2022. The latest data in the report comes from the week ending 5 June.

It shows that 94% of corn crops are now planted, 2% above the five-year average. Seventy-eight per cent of corn is reported to be emerged. This is behind the five-year average of 81%. Sixty-one per cent of crops are reported to be in good condition, 12% are in excellent condition, while 23% are reported to be in fair condition.

Corn (or maize) is one commodity that can have a big impact on barley sales here in Ireland as if it goes below barley in price, then buyers may switch to the cheaper grain. Many grain traders and feed mills will be keeping an eye on corn condition in the US, South America, Eastern Europe and Canada.

Soybeans

Seventy-eight per cent of the soybean crop is reported to be planted, just 1% behind the five-year average for the time of year. Fifty-six per cent of soybeans are emerged, 3% behind the five-year average.

Wheat

Five per cent of the winter wheat crop is reported to be harvested, while 79% is headed. This is 5% behind the average for the time of year. Crop condition is mixed. Eight per cent of winter wheat is reported to be in excellent condition, while 42% is in good condition and 32% is in poor condition.

Eighty-two per cent of the spring wheat crop is planted, 15% behind for the time of the year.

Working days

In the past week, a lot of states have had a good number of what the report details as days suitable for fieldwork. This ranged from 3.5 days to seven days.

Soil moisture conditions are also fairly good across states.