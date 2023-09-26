David Magee and Greenvale Animal Feed sponsor Cormac Dolan with the senior male calf champion Corney Toby. / Alfie Shaw

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society (ICCS) held its National Charolais Calf Show in Elphin Mart on Saturday 23 September.

The annual show, which has become an earmark event in Charolais enthusiast’s calendars, saw just shy of 200 Charolais calves on display.

Spectators travelled from all over Ireland to witness the event.

Male calves

Junior champion

In the male section, the junior championship title was awarded to Michael Grant, with his February 2023-born bull Maghermore Ultan. Ultan is a Clenagh Lyle son, bred from an Inverlochy Ferdie dam.

Michael Grant and Tommy Friel with the junior male calf champion Maghermore Ultan. / Alfie Shaw

The reserve junior championship title in the male section was won by Paul and Eugene Burke for their February 2023-born bull calf Inismurray Umar ET. Umar is a son of Whitecliffe James and was bred from an excellent dam.

Intermediate champion

The intermediate male championship title was won by Crossane4 Unique ET from the herd of Eoin McGovern. Unique is a January 2023-born bull and is sired by Goldstar Echo and bred from a Thrunton Bonjovi dam.

Eoin McGovern and Greenvale Animal Feed sponsor Cormac Dolan with the intermediate male calf champion Crossane4 Unique ET. / Alfie Shaw

The reserve intermediate championship title was awarded to Michael and Cathal Daly with their October 2022-born bull Tullaghan Tiger Roll. Tiger Roll is a son of Goldstar Othello and was bred from a Blelack Digger cow.

Senior champion

The senior championship title and the Christy Comerford Memorial Trophy was awarded to the October 2022-born bull Corney Toby from the herd of David Magee. Toby is a Goldstar Hugo 2 ET son and was bred from a Texan-Gie dam.

The reserve championship title in this section was awarded to Ballinderry Tubber from the herd of Michael Stephens. Tubber is a September 2023-born bull, sired by Thrunton Officer and his maternal grandsire is Camber Liam.

Females

Junior champion

The junior female championship saw a number of very sweet young females battle it out for the title, but on the day it was Brendan and Niall Canning's Sagesse Ulrica ET that took the top spot.

The January 2023-born heifer is an embryo from the famous Grangewood Jolly Holly, who is a Goldstar Echo daughter and is herself sired by Jaquard.

Niall and Aine Canning and Greenvale Animal Feed sponsor Cormac Dolan with the junior female calf champion Sagesse Ulrika ET. / Alfie Shaw

The reserve junior championship title saw the top spot go to John O’Grady’s Glenree Usha. The Clenagh Mischeif 2 ET daughter, born in February 2023, was bred from a Thrunton Voldemort dam.

Intermediate championship

The intermediate championship winner was a favourite of the day from the herd of Conor Melvin with Goodmoove Tequilla Sunrise ET.

Conor Melvin and Hannah Clancy with the intermediate female calf champion Goodmoove Tequilla Sunrise. / Alfie Shaw

The November 2022-born heifer is a Neptune daughter, bred from a Texan-Gie dam. She was recently purchased by Eddie Daly.

Standing in reserve in this section was Martin Ryan with his November 2022-born calf Goldstar Tiffany ET. Tiffany is a Ballym Mylove heifer bred from a Majesteux dam.

Senior championship

The senior championship title was won by Jim Geoghegan’s September 2022-born heifer Lisnagre Triona ET. Triona is a Horace JD daughter and her maternal grandsire is the renowned Major.

Jim Geoghegan with the senior female calf champion Lisnagre Triona ET. / Swarber Photography

Scooping the reserve championship title in the senior section was Bernadette Dunne with her Ocean-sired September 2022-born heifer Crockaun Timeless.