The Toyota Corolla Cross has improved hybrid technology petrol engine system, for better economy, modern safety features and good road holding ability.

Toyota has a further SUV option now with the arrival of the Corolla Cross, that fits in neatly between the RAV4 and the Yaris Cross within the Japanese range.

This new model broadens the Corolla range in a most complete and practical way.

The Corolla Cross incorporates lots of new fifth generation hybrid technology features, which Toyota claims gives enhanced hybrid driving performance, with better economy.

I’ve taken the Corolla Cross for a lengthy test drive, that included a few days in west Kerry, and clocked up over 1,100km behind the wheel.

West Kerry roads will test any car, so this new Corolla Cross needed to be able to take more of the rough than the smooth. The test model was the higher end sport version, powered by a 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engine.

Engine power is impressive at 197bhp, which combines the power of the petrol engine with electric motor drive from a new Toyota system that delivers great acceleration power.

There’s a rear electric motor for the all-wheel-drive version that responds well to give an acceleration pace of 7.6 seconds in a 0-100km/hr race.

Toyota has been able to keep this Corolla lighter than some competitors, using what it claims are hybrid electric components, that weigh less and are more compact. These are features that help maintain fuel efficiency in tandem with delivering impressive driving performance.

There’s a solid feel to the doors of the new Toyota Corolla Cross but door storage areas are a little limited in capacity.

This Corolla Cross uses a new power control unit that claims to reduce the level of electrical losses in the system and is lighter to maintain fuel efficiency. The unit also runs quieter.

The Corolla Cross also features a new lithium-ion hybrid battery that is smaller and lighter.

Toyota claims that this new battery is 14% lighter than previous systems and gives 14% more output. That converts to more power at lower fuel levels, a veritable win-win.

There are two engine options for the new Toyota Corolla Cross, both using upgraded hybrid drives, either a 1.8-litre or 2.0-litre petrol engine, both of which are reasonably economical.

All of that new technology meant that I expected to enjoy the Corolla Cross driving experience, and I did.

The car’s fuel tank is small in terms of capacity, at 43 litres, but don’t be deterred by that fact.

Once set up in the car, the driving range was rated at 614km. On longer drives, such as my test drive, where you can manage the car’s performance better in a more relaxed driving mode, my range came out at 765km.

That’s very near the rated economy figure of 5.1l/100km, or 19.6km/litre, and west Kerry road conditions were far from ideal. While that’s not exactly traditional, thrifty, diesel car economy, it’s getting very close to it.

This Corolla Cross is a practical and versatile type of car that I could recommend, but don’t expect it to deliver towing performance. The towing rating is low, at 750kg with a braked trailer, while the boot space is reasonable at 390l extending to 1,337l with the rear seats down.

The boot space on the new Toyota Corolla Cross is impressive at 1,337 litres with seats folded and there’s a spare wheel included.

Thankfully, Toyota has seen the good sense of fitting a spare wheel in the boot. That too gave me great assurance as I toured the west Kerry roads.

This new Corolla also includes the new Toyota Smart Connect multimedia and infotainment system with claims of faster response, a 12.3in touchscreen display, that I found setting up my smartphone to be very easy.

The dash on the new Toyota Corolla Cross is modern and easy to use with a large 12.3-inch screen that does not intrude into the driver’s space.

This Corolla comes with the latest developments of Toyota Safety Sense system and that, no doubt, helped the car to achieve an impressive Euro NCAP five-star rating prior to its introduction in 2022. It feels very safe and comforting to drive, even if for many it’s not exactly a thing of motoring beauty.

Safety systems

Toyota claims that the new safety systems give improvements to many of its accident-detection systems, and with new functions that increase safety and provide additional peace of mind.

The car benefits from over-the-air updates, which means that the system software can now be upgraded automatically, without the need to bring the car into your local dealer.

This Corolla Cross is one of the first Toyota models to adopt a new front camera and radar, that cover a much wider field ahead of the car. This doubles the distance of forward detection, according to Toyota.

The Corolla Cross also comes with the new Toyota T-Mate functions, which claim to make parking and driving easier and safer.

Entry models of the Toyota Corolla Cross come on 17in wheels using 225/50 R18 Dunlop SP Sport Maxx while the test Sport version comes on larger 18in wheels.

The system is easy to use and Toyota claims that it can memorise regularly used spots, such as home and office parking. It is also able to manoeuvre front-first in and out of a series of parking spaces.

On first impressions, I thought that the new Corolla Cross was just a re-badged version of the Suzuki S Cross, but in reality this is a very different car.

There is more space, a bigger boot area and impressive engine performance, coupled with a smooth automatic gearbox that brings with it genuine economy opportunities.

Entry prices for the Corolla Cross now start at €37,050, a little higher than the original entry price. The Sport version, with bigger wheels and more style that I drove, will cost you an extra €2,300. It’s still marginally more expensive than Suzuki’s alternative.

I don’t have any three-year ownership cost figures for the Corolla Cross, as the car is so new that there are no trade-in comparisons available, so expect it to be competitive. Neither is the car available in Northern Ireland.

Overall, the Corolla Cross is pitched about €5,000 below the RAV4 entry price and offers a more practical alternative for many rural families who want a modest size SUV with practical features.