The largest stakeholder of the Corrib Gas Field, Nephin Energy, is looking into the potential of Irish biomethane to complement existing gas output from its €3.6bn facility in north Mayo.

Speaking at the recent Energy Ireland conference, Nephin Energy director Tom O'Brien said: “Nephin is having a good look at the possibility of biomethane”.

“We have the best agri-feedstock per capita compared to anywhere else in the EU and we have a farming sector calling out for new revenue streams which needs and wants to decarbonise,” he said.

Depletion

Nephin Energy holds a 43.5% interest in the Corrib Gas Field, making it the largest producer of natural gas in Ireland. The Corrib Field is located 83km off the northwest coast of Ireland and supplies around 30% of the country’s gas supplies. The field is due to run out over the next decade.

Nephin Energy, along with stakeholder Vermilion Energy, recently announced plans for a feasibility study to develop a sustainable energy plan for the Mayo facility. Options are being evaluated for a renewable energy hub at the site to complement the existing gas output.

O’Brien said that anaerobic digestion isn’t rocket science and is a proven technology.

“Why aren’t we cracking on, because the rest of Europe is. It speaks to climate and it speaks to energy security,” he said.