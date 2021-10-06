Paddy Cosgrave, the CEO of the Web Summit, has bought a farm in Co Donegal. Cosgrave recently declared on Twitter that he grew up on a farm and holds “one of those green cert things”.
I’m told the farm of 39ac or so was sold for €6,000ac and is of good grazing quality.
“Honestly I’m just looking forward to walking around and pointing at things … that’s 90% of the job I reckon. That and filling out forms,” he said on Twitter.
Maybe he’ll run a series like Clarkson’s Farm, but instead it would, obviously, be called Cosgrave’s Farm.
