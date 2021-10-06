Paddy Cosgrave (left) pictured in 2014 with An Taoiseach Enda Kenny ringing the NASDAQ bell on the centre stage during day one of the 2014 Web Summit in the RDS, Dublin, Ireland. Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE /

Paddy Cosgrave, the CEO of the Web Summit, has bought a farm in Co Donegal. Cosgrave recently declared on Twitter that he grew up on a farm and holds “one of those green cert things”.

I’m told the farm of 39ac or so was sold for €6,000ac and is of good grazing quality.

“Honestly I’m just looking forward to walking around and pointing at things … that’s 90% of the job I reckon. That and filling out forms,” he said on Twitter.

Maybe he’ll run a series like Clarkson’s Farm, but instead it would, obviously, be called Cosgrave’s Farm.