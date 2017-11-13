Cost-benefit analysis to determine future of RVLs
A cost-benefit analysis on the future of the Regional Veterinary Laboratories (RVLs) is to be undertaken shortly, Minister Creed has said.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Phelim O'Neill on 13 November 2017
Related Stories
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 10 November 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 09 November 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 08 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...