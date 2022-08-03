The total cost of rural crime in Northern Ireland fell by almost 19% last year to reach £1.7m, according to insurance company NFU Mutual.

As part of its annual report on the issue, NFU Mutual calculated that rural crime across the UK amounted to £40.5m during 2021, down 9.3% on the year previous.

It represents the second consecutive fall since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the insurance firm is warning that the trend could already be going the other way.

In the first quarter of 2022, total rural crime costs in the UK are up 40% compared to the same period last year.

Read more

Farmers to be wary of fuel thefts - gardaí