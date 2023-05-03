Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) water and waste water connection charges for all permitted residential developments will also be rebated.\ iStock

One-off homes in rural Ireland will be exempt from county council development levies and water connection charges from now until April 2024.

The temporary development contribution waiver arrangements will apply for one year to all permitted residential development that commences on site between 25 April 2023 and 24 April 2024, and is completed not later than 31 December 2025, a Department of Housing spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“The waiver arrangements are being applied irrespective of the date of planning permission for residential development availing of the scheme,” they said.

The waiver arrangements will also apply to developments where a commencement notice was submitted to the local authority within the 28-day period prior to 25 April 2023, that is on or after 28 March 2023; or where a seven-day notice was submitted to the local authority on or after 4 April 2023.

The move is part of the Government’s plans to fast-track the building of houses across the country.

It is set to save housebuilders thousands of euro in charges and levies.

The standard Irish Water connection fee is set at €2,272 for a single domestic dwelling.

County council development levies vary between counties and can be a set fee or calculated on a fee per square metre of the house being built.

Development levies typically cost several thousand euro for a one-off rural dwelling.

Pressure

“Construction materials have increased by 35% since January 2021, putting pressure on the viability of developments. The Government is seeking to directly tackle those costs and support development.

“The exemption scheme is a simple, clear-cut measure to reduce costs,” the spokesperson said.