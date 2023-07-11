Accounts for scandal-hit charity Bóthar show the escalating legal bills the organisation was landed with as it investigated historic alleged fraud and entered civil litigation against its former CEO.

Adding to its problems, auditor Grant Thornton refused to confirm that the charity would be able to continue on a going-concern basis.

Looking at the costs faced until end June 2021 – the period the accounts signed by the directors last week covers – the legal and other costs involved in the investigation and court proceedings topped €810,353.

Those bills were run up since the initial investigation by a firm of independent consultants began in February 2020, following correspondence received by the board of the charity from an anonymous whistleblower in 2019.

That investigation led to an interim report in July 2020, which “raised additional concerns.” The board was not satisfied with the information and replies to the concerns received from then CEO David Moloney and suspended him in November 2020. He subsequently resigned in February 2021.

A new CEO was appointed, and independent forensic IT and accounting experts were hired to examine the books. Serious irregularities which required immediate action were confirmed.

At this point, the Charities Regulatory Authority appointed inspectors to carry out a statutory investigation.

In April 2021, the board of Bóthar instituted injunctive legal proceedings against the former CEO, including an application to restrain him from diminishing his assets.

Peter Ireton, who founded the charity, died in tragic circumstances at his home on 19 April 2021.

Also, in April 2021, a Garda criminal investigation commenced following a formal complaint into irregularities at the charity.

Both the board and the regulator have paused their investigations pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

The board said that the continuing civil litigation, as well as the criminal investigation, mean that the board is constrained in how much detail it can provide.

The accounts to date show “identified alleged fraud” in 2018 of €125,436, in 2019 of €187,768, in 2020 of €52,554 and in 2021 of €28,025.

The accounts include a note saying the amounts in the report “do not reflect the full extent of what the directors believe to be the value of the alleged fraudulent activities.”

The 2021 accounts also showed that income from donations and legacies continued to drop as fallout from the scandal and Covid-19 restrictions hurt the charity’s ability to raise cash.

Public support

Grant Thornton, the charity’s auditor, said the organisation’s ability to continue as a going concern is “contingent on the expansion of fundraising and future public support”.

The auditor said a “material uncertainty” exists over whether the charity will be successful in gaining and maintaining that support and so it is unable to conclude and does not provide an opinion in regard to the directors’ statements concerning Bóthar’s ability to continue as a going concern.

For their part, the board of directors say that they have done more work to control costs and that fundraising has been higher in the second half of 2022 than it was in the same period of 2021. They said the experience at the National Ploughing Championship in 2022 was a positive one and they look forward to returning in September 2023.

The 2021 accounts for Bóthar were signed off by the board on 3 July 2023.