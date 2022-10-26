Concentrates have risen dramatically in price. Increased grain prices, processing, transport and energy costs are all contributing to this rise. Over the next few pages, the focus is on reducing concentrate levels where possible, while also using concentrates as efficiently as possible and ensuring you get the most from your spend. For example, on pages 46-47, Adam Woods details the importance of everything from animal health and straw intake when feeding animals ad-lib, to ensuring animals have easy access to water.

Darren Carty encourages readers to test their hay and silage on page 48 and explains how the cost is relatively low when you look at the reward.

All contributors have a focus on good-quality silage and while it is too late to change silage quality now, it is not too late to change the management around the supply that you have.

Aidan Brennan writes about the importance of the balance between protein and energy, while also talking about the possible move away from soyabeans and how high carbon footprint feeds may be becoming a thing of the past.

It is positive to see research progressing into Irish protein in dairy cows’ diets and that feed sources are now being examined for their suitability to the diet and for their overall effect on the carbon footprint of products.

On page 48, we look at the proposals sent to the Minister for Agriculture to assess the carbon footprint of Irish feed ingredients.

Challenges lie ahead regarding feed costs this winter. This focus gives suggestions on how to reduce the impact of some of those cost increases, but we must also continue to try to reduce our carbon footprints and maintain consumer confidence in our produce. Before you spend any money on concentrates this season do your sums and try and figure out the most efficient spend.