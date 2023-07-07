The problems at scandal-hit charity Bóthar seem to be even larger than previously thought.

Books for 2021 released on Thursday show a €490,878 charge representing “the best estimate/quantification” of the “various incidences of identified alleged fraud or expenditures, for which no adequate supporting documentation was provided” during the financial year ending 30 June 2021 - plus legal and other costs incurred as part of the investigation.

The amount reported for 2020 was €399,854, while it was €187,768 in 2019 and €125,436 in 2018; meaning the latest figures have pushed the total past €1.2m.

Alleged fraud

The charity provides a breakdown of the figure between "identified alleged fraud" and "legal and other costs" for each year.

The identified alleged fraud, since 2018, totals €393,783, while the legal and other costs (entirely incurred in 2020 and 2021) total €810,353.

The directors say these amounts "do not reflect the full extent of what the directors believe to be the value of the alleged fraudulent activities".

Former CEO under criminal investigation

The board also notes that "the actions of the former CEO remain the subject of both criminal investigation and civil litigation, which constrain the board’s ability to provide further detail".

The auditor for the accounts published today, Grant Thornton, said they were unable to make a conclusion concerning the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

They cited the existence of a “material uncertainty” over whether the directors would be able to expand future fundraising and gain the necessary public financial support.

Fundraising

The directors say in their report, however, that their cash-flow projections through 2023 and in the first six months of this year show their fundraising is on target.

They say their fundraising in the second-half of 2022 was 46% higher than in the second-half of 2021. The board also sold an office in Dublin and reduced payroll and other running costs during the year.

They say the positive feedback they have received from supporters, particularly at the Ploughing, has helped in forming the opinion that Bóthar can continue as a going concern.

The 2021 accounts were signed by the board on 3 July, 2023.