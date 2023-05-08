Nearly 400ac of panels between two developments will be built in the area.

Waterford City and County Council has given the go ahead for the development of a 348-acre solar farm in north Waterford.

In March, Dublin-based BNRG Renewables submitted a planning application for phase two of the Mohal Solar Farm, proposing to build the solar farm in the townlands of Bishopstown, Bridgetown, Ballyhest and Ballyneal.

The application was approved, subject to 22 conditions, for phase two of another proposed solar farm development that received planning permission in 2019 after an appeal.

The council granted the farm a 35-year operational permission, with the condition that a €160,000 bond be provided instead of returning the land to agricultural use after the permission period.

Opposition

The planning application received over 320 submissions, with a significant number of them opposing the project.

The submissions came from various entities, including Fine Gael Cllr Seanie Power, Curraghduff/Mothel Solar Action Group, Rathgormack Ramblers Hillwalking Club, Rathgormack AFC and representatives from local GAA clubs.