The latest company accounts for Countryside Services shows net assets have grown year on year.

Accounts filed for Countryside Services shows the company balance sheet increased by £421,623 for the year ending 31 December 2021.

The accounts, filed in May 2022, show net assets of £2.1m for last year, a 24% rise from the £1.7m reported in 2020.

Tangible assets increased to £919,098 from £702,694. This breaks down to £263,360 in buildings, £531,164 in tag production equipment, £77,542 in office equipment and £47,032 in vehicles.

Current assets grew from £2.8m in 2020 to £3.0m last year, of which £629,762 is in stock and £974,938 is cash reserves. Trade debtors amount to £1.4m.

The Dungannon-based firm is a subsidiary of the Ulster Farmers’ Union. It specialises in livestock tags but also runs training courses and administers various grant schemes on behalf of DAERA.

The latest accounts for Countryside Services show creditors with repayments owed in less than 12 months amounted to £1.6m, of which £591,623 is owed to trade creditors and £622,427 payable under accruals and deferred income.

Creditors with repayments greater than a 12-month period stand at £35,417 and this relates to bank loans.

The financial report for Countryside Services also shows a slight increase in payroll numbers, with 28 people employed last year, up from 23 in 2020.

