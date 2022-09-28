Countryside Services Ltd (CSL) will continue to deliver Tier 1 on behalf of DAERA, despite significant changes in management at the Dungannon-based firm.

CSL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and its managing director and board were sacked last month by the UFU leadership.

UFU president David Brown and his deputy William Irvine are now listed as the sole CSL directors.

There had been some concerns about a conflict of interest, however, a DAERA spokesperson said the department was “content” with current arrangements.

“The recent changes at CSL will not impact upon its capability to deliver any schemes that are currently under contract with DAERA,” the spokesperson said.