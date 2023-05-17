I see listeners to RTÉ radio’s Countrywide have strayed elsewhere, with 50,000 fewer people tuning into the Saturday farming show, when comparing figures for July last year and this month. Radio listenership figures show Countrywide listenership peaked at 274,000 in July 2022, compared to 224,000 this month, a drop of 18%.
Despite the listenership drop, the show remains the 12th most listened to in RTÉ radio’s lineup. Hosted for years by Damien O’Reilly, Philip Boucher-Hayes now sits in the hot seat.
