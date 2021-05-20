Flor McCarthy expressed his view that suckler and sheep farmers had been let down by the IFA, saying: “You’ve hung us out to dry.” \ Philip Doyle

A row broke out at the Munster regional IFA online meeting between president Tim Cullinan and hill chair Flor McCarthy over coupled payments for sheep and sucklers on Tuesday night.

Despite assurances that the IFA was seeking a €300/cow and €30/ewe payment in the next Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), McCarthy said that he wanted this money guaranteed from Pillar I funding.

He expressed his view that suckler and sheep farmers had been let down, saying: “You’ve hung us out to dry.”

Later, McCarthy explained that he had major concerns that the small suckler and sheep farmer could not survive without a guaranteed coupled payment.

I do have actual faith in Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue that he will deliver on it

“There are others on IFA council who agree with me,” McCarthy told the Irish Farmers Journal. “A coupled payment would go to genuine people farming. France and Belgium have coupled payments for sucklers but our lobby group [IFA] aren’t even looking for it.

“I do have actual faith in Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue that he will deliver on it, but we need the IFA to get behind it.”

At the time, IFA president Tim Cullinan did not accept McCarthy’s comments and pointed out that considerable analysis had been done on the French coupled payment and said that it had been found that they weren’t any better off.

What we’re going to have to do is do far more environmental measures, but we still have to continue producing food

Cullinan’s main message to the 240 farmers attending the IFA Munster regional meeting online was how the overall CAP budget had been chipped away over the years and Government co-financing was now critical.

“What we’re going to have to do is do far more environmental measures, but we still have to continue producing food, so that’s why it’s critical we get extra co-financing from our national Government in order to be able to continue on the proposals we have to ensure that the proper payment for the suckler cow, the ewe, and we are looking at a new scheme for tillage farmers as well,” Cullinan said.