The cover price of the Irish Farmers Journal has gone up this week by 20 cent (5.5%) and 20p in Northern Ireland due to inflationary cost pressures.

Like all other businesses, we continue to face increasing operational costs of development and day-to-day expenses. This increase offsets a proportion of these to sustain our offering.

Our ambition remains to provide unique, actionable content that benefits your farm business in whatever way you want to consume it – print, digitally, audio or video.

As ever, we welcome your views on how we can continue to improve our products and services (jkennedy@farmersjournal.ie ).

Small forestry plots

Many farmers would consider the creation of a small native forest. We have discussed this previously, but it only officially got approval this week.

This scheme is limited to a maximum of two hectares per farm holding. Support will be an establishment grant and an annual premium for a 10-year period at a rate of over €2,100/ha per year. That’s over €22,000 per hectare in total over 10 years. The application process needs to be simple and it should appeal to many.

Ash dieback compensation announced

As we go to press we hear details that forestry impacted by ash dieback should receive a one-off ex-gratia payment as recognition of the absence of an effective scheme between 2018 and 2023.

The measure is one of a list of recommendations included in a report on ash dieback disease in Ireland. The report recommends that it should be made clearer that the cost of ash site clearance and regeneration should be borne by the State, with any residual value from the timber remaining with the landowner.

We will cover in detail next week. Whether it will be enough to reinvigorate a failing forestry sector remains to be seen.