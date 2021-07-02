There will be plenty of opportunities from now on and into autumn to apply lime to grassland.

As grass growth rates dropped with low rainfall levels farm covers are now low, it’s important to take the positives out of every situation: this might be an ideal time to spread lime.

Many farmers carry out lime applications at the shoulders of the year, but it can be applied throughout the season as long as it is washed off the leaves.

Now that covers are low it might be a good time to order lime and spread ahead of forecast rainfall.

Having soil at the correct pH is essential to improve fertiliser use efficiency, so taking regular samples is important – every three to five years.

It may even be a good idea to look at problem areas in fields and take soil samples in the different areas.

There will be plenty of opportunities from now on and into autumn to apply lime to grassland, whether that be to silage ground, recently grazed paddocks and ground for reseeding. Rotations will also be getting longer into autumn and this may make spreading a bit easier.

Ideally farmers should plan ahead and apply lime if it is needed on land due for reseeding the year before hand. If it is not applied that far in advance it should be incorporated into the seedbed.

Remember if lime is applied, slurry should not be spread on that land for three months after the lime is spread. This is to prevent loss of nitrogen. If slurry is already applied, lime can be spread 10 days later. Where possible slurry spreading should be avoided in hot weather to reduce losses and increase efficiency.