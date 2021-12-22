I spotted an interesting tweet in the last week comparing a sniff test for gone-off milk and COVID-19 tests. Bear with me.

“You certainly wouldn’t believe a negative sniff test if the milk had lumps in it; just like you shouldn’t rely on a lateral flow if you have symptoms,” a doctor said on Twitter.

Basically, he’s saying that if you sniffed milk to see if it was gone off, but you could see lumps in it, you wouldn’t trust the sniff test, you’d cop it was off by the look of it.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, do a lateral flow test (your antigen test from the shop) and if it is negative, you should still go and get yourself a PCR, as you could still have COVID-19.

If you have symptoms, please book in for a test this Christmas.