A heifer was rounded up by gardaí in Roscommon over the weekend after being found wandering in front of the station. \ Garda Síochána North Western Region

It was a case of seeking bale when a creamy-white Charolais heifer was arrested at Roscommon Garda station over the weekend.

The beast was found wandering the streets before local gardaí rounded her up.

They turned her into the station car park and called 999 for the vet, who later scanned the heifer’s ear tag to find her farmer.

Roscommon gardaí dealt with an unusual case over the weekend.

Taking to social media after the tale, gardaí described it as a case of “moo-dini” where they were eventually able to “moove her on” from the station.

“She's been released on bale to appear before the Hide Court at a later date,” they quipped.

Let’s hope the jailbreak bovine is back to summer grazing.