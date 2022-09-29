The European Commission’s plans to revise the industrial emissions directive and require farms larger than 150 livestock units (LU) to apply for an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) permit must be changed in favour of a more viable option, MEP Billy Kelleher has said.

The Fianna Fáil MEP urged Brussels to consider the impact its proposals would have on family farms, some of which Kelleher claimed may face closure over the plans.

“A dairy farm of 120 milking cows plus replacements, in general, sustains two generations of farmers - an older family and one of their children who is trying to keep the farm going into the future,” Kelleher said.

“The requirements that could be placed on these farmers under the industrial emissions directive would simply make their livelihoods unsustainable and non-viable. We would be effectively forcing them to wind up their business.”

Kelleher spoke on the issue at a sitting of the European Parliament's agricultural committee held on Thursday, despite not being a member of the committee.

Differentiation needed

The MEP used the opportunity to call on the Commission to look at the bigger picture and to draw a line between the average family farm and industrial-scale operations.

His comments echoed those put forward by Ireland at Monday’s meeting of the council of farm ministers, where it was said that grass-based farms must be differentiated from confined livestock production systems.

“At today’s committee hearing, I implored the Commission and fellow MEPs to think about the bigger picture, about farm sustainability and of the need to enhance food security into the future,” Kelleher added.

“Farmers are up for the challenge in meeting their environmental responsibilities, but putting average family farms on the same level as large industrial installations makes no sense and risks destroying lives and livelihoods.

“When this file comes before MEPs for amendments, I will seek support to amend the proposals to make the directive fair and reasonable for all.”

