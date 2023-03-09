A cow quota will be imposed on young dairy farmers who avail of new TAMS grants for milking equipment, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

Farmers in the Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme who have between 121 and 160 cows, will have a cap on cow numbers enforced on their enterprises. “There will be a requirement that they may not increase cow numbers for five years following payment of grant aid on the milking machine,” Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told TD Cathal Crowe this week.