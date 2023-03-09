The condition comes hot on the heels of the Minister confirming that there will be a 120-cow limit for farmers looking to invest in milking machines or robots. \ Odhran Ducie

Farmers in the Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme who have between 121 and 160 cows, will have a cap on cow numbers enforced on their enterprises. “There will be a requirement that they may not increase cow numbers for five years following payment of grant aid on the milking machine,” Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told TD Cathal Crowe this week.

A cow quota will be imposed on young dairy farmers who avail of new TAMS grants for milking equipment, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

The condition comes hot on the heels of the minister confirming there will be a 120-cow limit for farmers investing in milking robots or parlours and a 160-cow cap for young farmers in TAMS III.

Macra president John Keane has slammed the move, stating that members are “up in arms” and that the decision is completely “at odds” with the CAP’s objectives on generational renewal.

