The beef trade has started off on a positive note for 2022, with prime cattle quotes edging up by 5c/kg in the last few days.

Heifers are being quoted at €4.30/kg, with some farmers able to squeeze €4.35/kg where numbers are involved.

Bullocks have been a little slower to rise, but some farmers were paid €4.30/kg for bullocks this week. Good demand for manufacturing beef has seen cow price improve.

R-grading cows are coming in at €3.90-€4.00/kg with O-grading cows at €3.75-€3.85/kg and P+3 cows coming in at €3.55-€3.70/kg.