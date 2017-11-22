Cows and calves average €2,200 at Sixmilebridge

-
This Limousin suckler cow, born September 2004 and served to OKH on 18 October, and her heifer calf (average weight 480kg) sold for €2,200.
-
This Limousin suckler cow, born December 2013, with twin Belgian Blue heifer calves at foot and served to OKH on 2 November (average weight 268kg) sold for €2,350.
-
This four-star in-calf Limousin suckler cow weighing 690kg, born April 2006 and due to calve on 4 February to the AI sire LM2206, sold for €2,000.
-
This pair of January-2016 born Hereford heifers, with an average weight of 580kg, sold for €1,130 each (€1.95/kg).
-
This pair of March-2016 born Limousin bullocks, with an average weight of 375kg, sold for €900 each (€2.40/kg).
-
These Charolais store bullocks, born April 2016, with an average weight of 518kg, sold for €1,170 each (€2.26/kg).
-
This April-2013 born Limousin suckler cow with a strong belgian Blue calf at foot (avg weight 405kg) sold for €2,500
-
This in-calf Limousin suckler cow weighing 800kg and born Jan 2011 is due to the Belgian Blue AI sire STQ on 12 December and sold for €2,050.
-
Four Limousin bullocks with an average weight of 336kg and born May 2016 sold for €720 each (€2.14/kg).
-
These four good-quality january-2016 born Friesian bullocks with average weight of 470kg sold for €740 each (€1.57/kg).
-
This pair of 580kg Limousin heifers born September 2015 sold for €1,310 each (€2.26/kg).
-
This Charolais cross heifer weighing 490kg and born March 2016 sold for €1,080 (€2.20/kg).
-
This 305kg Charolais heifer, born September 2016, sold flor €645 (€2.11/kg).
-
These five Angus x dairy heifers with an average weight of 404kg and born March 2016 sold for €685 each (€1.70/kg).
-
Four Charolais heifers with an average weight of 435kg and born February 2016 sold for €880 each (€2.02/kg).
-
A pair of Hereford heifers with an average weight of 497kg and born November 2015 sold for €950 each (€1.91/kg).
-
This 600kg Charolais heifer was born June 2015 and sold for €1,300 (€2.17/kg).
-
This pair of Belgian Blue cross bullocks with an average weight of 412kg and born April 2016 sold for €950 each (€2.31/kg).
-
This good quality Hereford bullock weighing 420kg and born May 2016 sold for €960 (€2.29/kg).