The Irish Farmers Journal launched the Young Stock Podcast, supported by Macra, in the middle of this year and you tuned in in your droves.

The podcast is created and produced by some of the younger members of staff at the Irish Farmers Journal and they talk about everything from professional soccer to joining Macra and breaking bones playing hurling.

In this article we look back on some of the most popular shows. Remember there is now a dedicated space on the Irish Farmers Journal website for young readers and listeners – the Young Stock Hub.

Swapping ‘fast cars and easy money’ for contracting

In November Peter Thomas Keaveney spoke to Pádraig Noonan a contractor from Co Cork and he told us about building a business and leaving the life of a professional soccer player behind.

Joining Macra for the discount but getting so much more

Anne O’Donoghue had a chat with Elaine Houlihan in October. Elaine is the Munster Macra vice-president. Elaine talks about joining Macra, her travels, raising money for charity and farming.

From Missouri to Waterford planting crops

Stephen Robb had a really interesting chat with Denis Dunne back in October. Denis works as the trials manager at Seedtech in Co Waterford, but the lads chat about much more, including their travels to the US and match ploughing.

Mayo dairy farmer Kevin Moran

Amy Forde had a great talk with Kevin Moran. Kevin who is from Co Mayo farms in Co Galway. He is a dairy farmer and a previous Macra Young Farmer of the Year winner.

Hurling, milking and meeting with ministers

Macra president John Kean talked about everything from breaking bones playing hurling to meeting ministers to discuss policy on rural youth and farming.

