Milk from cows has numerous beneficial compounds and nutrients, and is considered to be the most complete single food available to humans, a leading academic has suggested.

Speaking at an Institute for Food Nutrition and Health event, Dr Sokratis Stergiadis from the University of Reading outlined the results of two recent studies which looked at essential minerals in milk, and how they can vary depending on season and production system.

Much of his focus was on Iodine, given that deficiency in this key nutrient affects over 430m people across Europe. It is the world’s greatest single cause of preventable brain damage and responsible for poor school performance, reduced intellectual ability and impaired work capacity. Pregnant women, and young people in particular, are encouraged to consume their daily Iodine needs.

Deficient

A 2011 study concluded that the UK as a whole, “is iodine deficient”, while a separate survey of diets suggests that dairy products currently supply between 34% (in adults) and 62% (children aged 1.5 to 3) of UK Iodine requirements

“Milk is the most reliable source of Iodine, and more than 90% of consumers purchase milk,” pointed out Dr Stergiadis. However, he added that not all milk is the same, and iodine concentration in milk is affected by production system and varies across seasons.

That was highlighted in his first study, published in 2021, which assessed the nutritional quality of milk taken off 70 farms, 27 of which were organic.

In contrast to previous studies which have suggested iodine levels might actually be lower in organic milk, this trend was not observed in this latest work.

However, there was significant variation in iodine across the year, with up to 70% more in peak winter months when compared to trough months over the summer.

“During grazing there was less Iodine in milk,” said Dr Stergiadis.

Retail milk

A similar outcome was observed in the second study, which is yet to be published, and involved nutritional analysis of milk sold in retail either as conventional, organic or from Channel Island breeds (Jersey and Guernsey).

There was no difference observed in iodine concentrations between conventional and organic milk, although the milk from the channel island breeds tended to be lower. The main variation in iodine concentration was again seen when comparing summer to winter months.

“It could be recommended to supplement cows with iodine during the grazing season – it is a potential solution to ensuring a more stable supply of iodine throughout the year. We know iodine supplementation does work. It is standard practice in other countries,” said Dr Stergiadis.

However, he pointed out that there is currently a legal limit for how much iodine can be in milk (0.5mg/kg of dry matter), so this must be kept in mind if supplementing the cow diet.

Organic

During a discussion session, it was put to Dr Stergiadis that organic producers might be disappointed their milk is not a better source of nutrients than conventional milk.

“Based on this information, milk is a good source of nutrients no matter how it is produced. There is no meaningful difference,” he responded, adding that the nutritional status is probably not the main driver for consumers who purchase organic products.

Plant based

He was also asked how plant based alternatives compare to cow’s milk. “The composition is not the same. We can do functional replacements but they are not nutritional replacements,” he said.

