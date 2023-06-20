This Charolais-cross cow. born in March 2008 and weighing 628kg, sold for €1,460 (€2.32/kg).

Carrigallen Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Monday night, with a smaller offering of north of 140 animals being sold through the ring.

With the prolonged hot spell of weather, it is evident that cattle numbers have dropped in marts in recent weeks, although demand persists from farmers and factory agents.

In the heifer section, light cattle between 400kg and 500kg averaged €1,120 or €2.37/kg, such as one Limousin-cross weighing 476kg selling for €1,190 (€2.50/kg).

There was a bigger show of stock between 500kg and 600kg averaging €1,350 or €2.51/kg, with two super Limousin-cross heifers weighing 622kg and 602kg selling for €1,810 (€2.91/kg) and €1,720 (€2.85/kg) respectively.

Bullocks

Bullocks were in short supply, with those on offer weighing between 500kg and 550kg averaging €1,553 or €2.23/kg, such as one Friesian bullock weighing 522kg selling for €1,070 (€2.05/kg).

Another Limousin-cross of the same weight sold for €1,410 (€2.70/kg).

Dry cows averaged €1,364 or €2.07/kg, with one Simmental-cross cow weighing 856kg selling for €2,120 (€2.48/kg), while another Charolais-cross cow weighing 628kg sold for €1,460 (€2.34/kg).

Bulls

There was a good offering of stock bulls ranging in price from €1,730 to €2,380, with two Simmental-cross bulls suitable for breeding weighing 682kg selling for €1,820 (€2.67/kg), with another weighing 744kg selling for €2,000 (€2.69/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Carrigallen Mart manager Helen Kells said: “Cattle numbers through the mart are back, which is expected for the time of year, with cattle prices also back slightly in the last few weeks."

In pictures

This Angus-cross heifer, born in May 2021 and weighing 546kg, sold for €1,380 (€2.53/kg).

This five-star Angus-cross heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 380kg, sold for €940 (€2.47/kg).

This five-star Angus-cross heifer, born in March 2022 and weighing 376kg, sold for €820 (€2.18/kg).

This Angus-cross heifer, born in June 2021 and weighing 546kg, sold for €1,420 (€2.60/kg).

This four-star Limousin-cross heifer, born in March 2021 and weighing 602kg, sold for €1,720 (€2.86/kg).

This four-star pedigree Charolais bull, born in May 2011 and weighing 1,046kg, sold for €2,380 (€2.28/kg).

This Hereford-cross heifer, born in March 2021 and weighing 534kg, sold for €1,350 (€2.53/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in May 2021 and weighing 522kg, sold for €1,410 (€2.70/kg).

This Friesian bullock, born in February 2021 and weighing 522kg, sold for €1,070 (€2.05/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow, born in May 2019 and weighing 636kg, sold for €1,440 (€2.26/kg).