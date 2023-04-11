The CQMS (Construction and Quarrying Machinery Show) is set to take place Friday and Saturday, 21 and 22 April at Molloys Quarry, Tinnycross, Tullamore Co Offaly.

The CQMS (Construction and Quarrying Machinery Show) is set to take place Friday and Saturday 21 and 22 April at Molloys Quarry, Tinnycross, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The show is a biennial event to showcase the latest construction, quarrying, technology and battery powered plant. With 200 trade stands, organisers are expecting an attendance of 10,000 over the course of the two days.

Alongside a host of trucks, electric plant machinery, big and small excavators, loading shovels, demolition tools, finance and insurance stands, showgoers can expect to see demonstration areas for quarry plant, recycling and waste management equipment. There will also be discussion panels with Government ministers and industry experts on tips and advice on how to protect and grow your business.

General admission tickets cost €20 while students and OAP tickets cost €15. Tickets can be bought online through the machinery mover’s website or at the gate of the event.