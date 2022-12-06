Bud Stratos ET, third prizewinner and the top-priced animal in the sale bred by Olivia Purcell. Stratos is sired by CF52 and sold for €13,500. \ Alfie Shaw

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society returned to Elphin last Saturday, 3 December, for its annual Christmas Cracker show and sale, which saw 90 bulls go through the ring under Tom Cox’s hammer, with five bulls reaching five figures and a clearance rate of 73%.

Fetching the highest price in the sale was third prizewinner, Bud Stratos ET from the herd of Olivia Purcell, Athboy, Co Meath. The September 2021-born bull is sired by CF52 out of a Pirate dam and is a full brother to Bud Orpheus who sold to Dovea Genetics at the same sale in 2019.

Ciaran Daly with Tawny Super Dude, sired by First, sold for €10,200. \ Alfie Shaw

Selling for €10,800, the second highest price on the day was the reserve junior champion Sagesse Sidney ET for David Watts, Tuam, Co Galway.

This October 2021-born bull is sired by CF52 out of a Roundhill Cameron dam and went on to find his new home in Scotland.

There were two bulls in the sale that sold for €10,200 and the first of these bulls was fourth prizewinner Tawny Super Dude for Ciaran Daly, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim. The July 2021-born bull is sired by First and is out of a CF52 dam.

The second bull to reach €10,200 was Aidan Farrell’s Williamstown Sam.

The September 2021-born bull from Moate, Co Westmeath, is sired by CF52 and is out of a Major dam.

Aidan Farrell’s Williamstown Sam sired by CF52 sold for €10,200. \ Alfie Shaw

Padraic Egan, Ballina, Co Mayo, brought forward three full brothers for sale on the day sired by Balmyle Vagabond out of a Cloverfield Excellent dam. Selling for €10,000 to Dovea Genetics was the November 2021-born Cloonglasna11 Socks ET.

Padraic Egan with Cloonglasna11 Socks ET, sired by Balmyle Vagabond, sold for €10,000. \ Alfie Shaw

Selling for €9,600 was Egan’s September 2021-born Cloonglasna11 Sean ET who found his new home in Northern Ireland and his third bull, November 2021-born first prizewinner, Cloonglasna11 Sambuca ET sold for €6,400.

Second prizewinner, Kilcommon Sean ET from the herd of Thomas Ryan, Thurles, Co Tipperary, sold for €8,000 on the day. The September 2021-born bull is sired by Domino and is out of an Anside Foreman cow.

Also selling for €8,000 on the day was Sheehills Santiago ET, a Clenagh Lyle ET son out of an Inverlochy Ferdie dam for John Searson, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Securing their second bull of the day, Dovea Genetics purchased the Domino-sired Clenagh Superior ET from Michael Quinn of Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare. The September 2021-born bull is bred from a CF52 dam and sold for €7,500.

The reserve intermediate champion was June 2021-born Lisnagree Show Time ET, from the herd of Jim Geoghegan, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

He is sired by Major out of a Tombapik cow and found his new home in Northern Ireland when he sold for €7,200.

There were 10 bulls that sold at the Cracker for between €6,000 and €6,500, with the top of this group securing €6,500 for senior champion, Gallaway Superstar for Michael Kiernan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Superstar is a June 2021-born bull sired by Lapon and was bred from a CF52 dam.

Next up was intermediate champion, Goldstar Sundance ET from the herd of Martin Ryan, Thurles, Co Tipperary. The Goldstar Echo son out of this year’s Tullamore champion, Goldstar Pepite, was born in September 2021 and sold for €6,400.

Pat McClean, Lifford, Co Donegal, sold third prizewinner, Roughan Special 2, a Roughan Jaquard son out of Roughan Gibraltar born in April 2021 for €6,200, while his stable mate, Roughan Special 3 who was also a third prizewinner found his new home in Northern Ireland when the hammer fell at €6,000 for the Roughan Monloulou son.

The McCleans also secured the reserve senior championship with Roughan Steve who found his new home after selling for €5,800.

Mattie Kelly, Newbridge, Co Galway, was the first of two to secure €6,100 for a bull on the day when he offered Cloughbrack Sugar Ray, a June 2021-born Pirate son out of a Goldstar Echo dam for sale.

Almost half of the bulls sold on the day for €5,000 or more

Also finding his new home, again in Northern Ireland at €6,100, was Sean Cooney’s Greenvillenua Scooby Doo from Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

Scooby Doo was a September 2021-born bull sired by Clenagh Lyle ET out of an Oldstone Egbert dam.

Rocksborough Sam for Marie Burke, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, a May 2021-born bull sired by CF52 out of an Ecrin RJ dam was one of four bulls to sell for €6,000 at the annual sale when he found his new home in Northern Ireland.

Tim Higgins, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, followed suit selling his August 2021-born bull sired by Fiston out of a Noaille dam for €6,000.

Letteror Sportsman ET for Pat Monagle, Malin, Co Donegal, a Ballym Mylove son out of Roughan Divin also sold for €6,000.

The junior championship was awarded to Barry Quinn, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare, with Clenagh2 Sultan, a Clenagh Lyle ET son who unfortunately failed to meet his reserve.

Almost half of the bulls sold on the day for €5,000 or more with a sale average of €5,062 and 18 of the bulls going to Northern Ireland or the UK.

This was up €67/head on the 2021 average of €4,994/head.