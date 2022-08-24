A legal challenge to the Government’s climate change policy is being considered by the Carbon Removals Action Group (CRAG).

CRAG’s co-founders, John Hourigan and Nadaline Webster, confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that grounds for a legal challenge were currently being prepared.

“There are a number of potential legal actions that may arise in relation to agriculture but we are currently preparing a brief for senior counsel’s opinion as to whether the constitutional obligation for Government to vindicate the good name of every citizen has been breached by the public communications on emissions which are not accurate nor reflective of the actual situation on the ground,” Webster said.