Milk taken by creameries and pasteurisers has hit exceeded 3,600m litres from January to May of this year.

The domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated to have reached 1,183.6m litres for the month of May this year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

This volume represents an intake increase of 6.1% when compared to May 2020.

Milk fat content rose from 3.87% in May of last year, to 3.94% in May 2021.

Protein content also increased from 3.46% to 3.49% over the same period of comparison.

During the period January to May 2021, domestic intake was estimated at 3,608.4m litres, an uptake of 8.3% when compared to the corresponding time of year in 2020.

Butter production has also been reported to have increased to 31,000t.