Jonathan Hoare (right) was an adviser to Minister Michael Creed. \ David Ruffles

I see that Jonathan Hoare, former Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed’s adviser, has secured himself a new job in fisheries.

He has been appointed as an executive member of the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA), following a recent Public Appointments Service recruitment process.

He, along with another new member called Michael Finn, will help lead “an ambitious programme of organisational change to deliver efficient and effective enforcement of sea fisheries and food safety law; promoting compliance while detecting and deterring contraventions”.

Hoare was previously programme manager with responsibility for co-ordinating and managing the implementation of the South West Regional Enterprise Plan.

It’s all go.