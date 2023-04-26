Pat Murphy, Tirlán and John Paul Phelan at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore.

Former Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced that he will not be contesting the next general election. Creed has been a TD for the Cork northwest constituency for all but five of the last 34 years, and served as Minister for Agriculture from 2016 to 2020.

He was also agriculture spokesperson for Fine Gael in opposition from 2007 to 2010.

Creed’s announcement on Monday came hot on the heels of Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan’s similar statement last week.

Phelan, although only 44, had been advised to reduce his stress levels following a heart attack three years ago.

Creed and Phelan are the latest Fine Gael TDs to declare that this will be their last Dáil term.

Previously, Joe McHugh (Donegal) and Brendan Griffin (Kerry) indicated they won’t stand for election again.

Farmers Alliance meeting

Meanwhile, the Farmers Alliance is holding a meeting next Sunday (30 April) as they explore whether to become politically active. It takes place in the Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare, at 3pm.