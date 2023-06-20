Zinc Oxide has traditionally been used to control diarrhoea in weaned piglets.

Attention to detail both pre and post weaning is vital if pig producers are to successfully transition away from feeding Zinc Oxide at medicinal levels in piglet diets, attendees at a Devenish event in Cookstown last Wednesday were told.

Zinc Oxide for therapeutic use was banned across the EU from June 2022, although farmers are allowed to use up existing product.

Current supplies are expected to be exhausted this summer. It has been commonly included in pig diets to reduce diarrhoea in post-weaned animals.

Speaking at the Cookstown event, Dr Marian Scott from Devenish, said the company has been preparing for a number of years for the removal of Zinc Oxide, with trials looking at ways to improve gut health in piglets.

A crucial part of that is pre-weaning creep intake, with a target to get around 400g of creep into piglets to condition the gut for the post weaning phase.

“The more feed in, the healthier the gut becomes. You have to try to introduce creep as early as possible. From seven days of age, put a very small amount into creep dishes at that point,” advised Marian.

She cautioned that products with milk powder can quickly go off, which could be “hugely negative” in getting the pigs to eat creep, so it is important to offer it in small amounts and to keep the feed fresh.

Piglets that are eating creep are better placed to cope with the stress of weaning.

However, it is still vital to wash and disinfect first stage accommodation, and ensure it is completely dry before those pigs come in, said Marian.

Temperature and ventilation must also be at optimal levels, while water is crucial and drinkers must deliver the correct flow rate (450ml per minute).

Producers should monitor feed intake in the first four to five days post-weaning. Offering fresh feed at regular intervals will encourage higher feed intakes.

Devenish has its own EnteriMax range of piglet diets to include pre- and post-weaning feeds.

Trials on over 120,000 pigs have showed that, when combined with good management, the diets can maintain performance compared to traditional feeds containing Zinc Oxide.

Challenges posed by higher litter sizes

Over the last five years, NI producers have increased numbers born alive by 15%, to an average of around 16.

According to Dr Sammy Hawe from Devenish, higher litter sizes bring various challenges, and adding an extra layer of complexity going forward is the lack of Zinc Oxide.

As well as more low birth weight pigs (under 1kg), sow colostrum hasn’t matched the increase, so less is available per piglet.

“On average, about 70% of sows produce enough colostrum for their litter. 250g of colostrum in the first 24 hours is the target, but it is difficult to get, which is why we are looking at increased quality,” said Sammy.

Devenish has developed ColfaPig, a product including a mix of fatty acids, to be added to dry and lactating sow rations. Trials by the company have shown higher piglet survivability when the product was fed.

“There is a massive opportunity to increase profitability if we can manage these low birth weight pigs accordingly. Low birth weight pigs are still profitable to feed,” said Sammy.

Read more

How to wean piglets without using zinc oxide