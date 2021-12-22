The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Denis Cregan is to step down as chair of Ornua next year.

It is understood Cregan informed the board of his intention to step down from the role, which would leave a vacancy for one of the three non-executive seats on the board of Ornua.

This week, Ornua announced that former secretary general at the Department of Agriculture, Aidan O’Driscoll, will be appointed to the board of Ornua as a non-executive director next June.

He will join the board after the annual general meeting.

Ornua is a dairy co-operative responsible for the Kerrygold brand and exporting dairy products internationally.

In April, Ornua appointed two other new non-executive directors, Anne McParland and Anne O’Leary.

Following the restructuring of the Ornua board, there are now eight representatives from member suppliers, three independent non-executives, an appointee from each of the farm organisations, IFA, ICMSA, ICOS and two Ornua executives. This structure was decided upon following the removal of the CEOs and chair of the member organisations.