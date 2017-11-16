Sign in to your account
Criminal Assets Bureau investigates land sales in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary

By on
Searches took place across a number of locations in the counties on Wednesday.
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is investigating the purchase of land as part of a criminal investigation in counties Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

CAB officers and gardaí conducted a number of searches in the counties yesterday.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into the purchase of land, vehicles and other assets by organised criminal groups based in the region.

The operation was led by bureau officers assisted by members of the Regional Support Unit and local gardaí.

Searches were carried out in a number of locations, including private residences and business premises.

Documentation, mobile phones, devices and computer equipment were seized.

Gardaí said there were no arrests planned as during this phase of the investigation.

