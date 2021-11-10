Did anyone have money on the actor who played Babe, the pig’s owner, turning up on Claire Byrne Live to complain about Irish live pig exports? Me neither.

It turns out that James Cromwell (no relation, as far as we know) has been a vegan and animal rights activist ever since making that film. He railed against the proposed export of breeding pigs to China, as it attempts to rebuild their herd following the devastation wrought by swine fever over the last couple of years.

He called the plan “a stain on humanity”.

Of course, if this were LA Confidential, the finest film Cromwell (not a relation) had a leading part in, the plot twist would be that Cromwell (still not related to Oliver) is actually working on behalf of the Australian pig industry to discredit their Irish competitors.